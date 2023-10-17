Cubic Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

T stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,070,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,423,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $103.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.79. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

