Cubic Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BFH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bread Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of BFH traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,703. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.96.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.37%.

Insider Transactions at Bread Financial

In related news, Director Roger H. Ballou bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.78 per share, with a total value of $100,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,698.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

