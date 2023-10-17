Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $693,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PKG. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,480,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,480,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $780,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,067.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,783 shares of company stock worth $9,023,216. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:PKG traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $153.33. 23,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $158.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.60.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

