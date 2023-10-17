Cubic Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Genuine Parts accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,189,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,209,476,000 after buying an additional 171,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,159,000 after buying an additional 2,577,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,089,000 after buying an additional 36,774 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $139.66 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $191.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.56.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

