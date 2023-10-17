Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.55.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFR. Stephens decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.
NYSE CFR opened at $92.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.49 and its 200-day moving average is $102.09. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $160.60.
Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $512.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.85 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.49%.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.
