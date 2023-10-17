Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Position Reduced by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,660 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,722 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. TPB Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the first quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CFR stock traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $94.00. The company had a trading volume of 47,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,661. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.49 and a 200-day moving average of $102.09. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $512.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFR. UBS Group raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.55.

Read Our Latest Report on CFR

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.