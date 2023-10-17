Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 254.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 65.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cummins by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 43.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $1.94 on Tuesday, reaching $226.31. 36,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,666. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.42.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

