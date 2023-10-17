CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.23.

CYBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet raised CyberArk Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $164.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.86. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $113.19 and a 52 week high of $174.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. Research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $44,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

