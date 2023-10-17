DAGCO Inc. Buys 330 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

DAGCO Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 2.9% of DAGCO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.28. 154,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,667. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.80 and a 12 month high of $167.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

