DAGCO Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

DAGCO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 1,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 29.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 116,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,755 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 20.0% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.3% during the second quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 46,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $366.78. The company had a trading volume of 15,057,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,242,910. The business has a fifty day moving average of $366.99 and a 200-day moving average of $355.20. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.08 and a 12 month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

