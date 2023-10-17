DAGCO Inc. Has $993,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

DAGCO Inc. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,120 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,063,173. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.57. The stock has a market cap of $156.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

