DAGCO Inc. Lowers Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

DAGCO Inc. lowered its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin makes up 1.3% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 92.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:PH traded up $5.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $402.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $401.20 and a 200-day moving average of $371.77. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $258.89 and a 52-week high of $428.16.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,569. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,569. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total transaction of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885 over the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.14.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

