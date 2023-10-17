DAGCO Inc. Sells 115 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

DAGCO Inc. decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.0% of DAGCO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMO. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.13.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TMO traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $487.12. 294,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,612. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $470.61 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.45. The firm has a market cap of $188.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.51 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

