Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,226 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 46.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 369,235 shares of company stock valued at $41,384,996. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $78.55 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $76.14 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.63.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

