Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $12.94 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 43,777 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,911,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,770,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,348,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,225,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253,179 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Micron Technology by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,060,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,773,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $891,455,000 after acquiring an additional 117,302 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $1,097,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,177 shares in the company, valued at $8,600,570.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,123 shares of company stock worth $16,680,740 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $68.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.34. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.91.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.61%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.