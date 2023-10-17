Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $14.87 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,249 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Aptiv worth $14,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11,193.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,473,000 after buying an additional 5,167,641 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $382,261,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth $312,587,000. Mirova US LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth $285,180,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Aptiv by 350.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,605,000 after buying an additional 2,119,819 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $96.63 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.85.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.20.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

