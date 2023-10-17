Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $15.21 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $15,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $168.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.96. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.08.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

