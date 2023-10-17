Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 25,263 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,263 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $14,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.5% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 261.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,583 shares of company stock worth $17,579,572 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $187.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -457.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.94. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $190.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.70.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

