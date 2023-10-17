Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $8,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth $790,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total transaction of $389,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total transaction of $389,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total transaction of $286,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,874.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,881 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLD. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on TopBuild from $256.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TopBuild

TopBuild Price Performance

BLD stock opened at $238.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.77. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.66 and a 1 year high of $307.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.