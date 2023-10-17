Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,368 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $15,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZN opened at $68.43 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.76. The company has a market cap of $212.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. Research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

