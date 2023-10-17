Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 181 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4,303.7% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 25,521 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 197,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 196,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.19.

American Tower Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE AMT opened at $168.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.08 and a 200-day moving average of $187.13.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 313.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,401 shares of company stock worth $2,982,076. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.