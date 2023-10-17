Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust lifted its position in ServiceNow by 4.0% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $551.33 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.29 and a 1 year high of $614.36. The company has a market cap of $112.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $566.30 and a 200-day moving average of $536.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,457,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at $24,457,874.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total transaction of $529,841.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,013.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,355 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

