Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,764 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 3.7% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $51,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 76.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 14.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Danaher by 135.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.27.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $212.10. 933,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,864,993. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $204.73 and a twelve month high of $281.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.88 and a 200 day moving average of $242.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

