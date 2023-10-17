Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Position Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $22,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,380,814,000 after purchasing an additional 455,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $396,532,000 after acquiring an additional 54,085 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 274.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.14.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 23,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $3,948,668.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,007 shares in the company, valued at $8,163,110.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,908 shares of company stock valued at $29,544,591. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:DRI opened at $138.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.33 and a 1-year high of $173.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

