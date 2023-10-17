David (Dave) Siegel Acquires 374,783 Shares of Tamboran Resources Limited (ASX:TBN) Stock

Tamboran Resources Limited (ASX:TBN – Get Free Report) insider David (Dave) Siegel purchased 374,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,471.36 ($31,310.98).

David (Dave) Siegel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tamboran Resources alerts:

On Monday, October 9th, David (Dave) Siegel bought 125,009 shares of Tamboran Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,876.22 ($10,681.15).

On Thursday, October 5th, David (Dave) Siegel bought 208 shares of Tamboran Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$28.08 ($17.77).

On Monday, August 14th, David (Dave) Siegel bought 160,000 shares of Tamboran Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,600.00 ($13,670.89).

On Thursday, August 10th, David (Dave) Siegel bought 50,000 shares of Tamboran Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,000.00 ($4,430.38).

On Tuesday, August 8th, David (Dave) Siegel purchased 600,000 shares of Tamboran Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$87,000.00 ($55,063.29).

On Monday, July 31st, David (Dave) Siegel purchased 500,000 shares of Tamboran Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$72,500.00 ($45,886.08).

Tamboran Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Tamboran Resources Company Profile

Tamboran Resources Limited, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in Australia. It holds interests in exploration permits, which include EP 161 that covers approximately 10,500 square kilometers; EP 136, which covers approximately 4,230 square kilometers; EP 143; and an application under EP(A) 197 name located in the Beetaloo Sub-basin in the Northern Territory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tamboran Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamboran Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.