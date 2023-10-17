Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DROOF. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Deliveroo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 135 ($1.65) to GBX 140 ($1.71) in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 159 ($1.94) to GBX 183 ($2.24) in a research report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 115 ($1.40) to GBX 120 ($1.47) in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.00.

Deliveroo Stock Performance

Deliveroo Company Profile

DROOF stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. Deliveroo has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $1.60.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

