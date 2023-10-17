DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,806,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 1,828,437 shares.The stock last traded at $32.02 and had previously closed at $31.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.36.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -11.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth $43,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

