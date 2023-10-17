Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 335,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises 2.0% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $28,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 369,235 shares of company stock valued at $41,384,996. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.39. 769,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,259,233. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $129.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.63. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $76.14 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

