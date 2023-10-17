Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 1,271 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Corporate Office Properties Trust comprises 1.5% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.82% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $21,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 183,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,361,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,592,000 after purchasing an additional 265,389 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 53,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on OFC shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OFC traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $24.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,029. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $28.69. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.46%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

