Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $11.11 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $11,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.89.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $118.99. 180,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,980,939. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.76. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

