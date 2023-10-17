Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $15.98 Million Stock Holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 294.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 710,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530,480 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 2.21% of Blue Bird worth $15,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Blue Bird by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period.

Shares of BLBD traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $19.17. 23,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,019. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The stock has a market cap of $616.60 million, a PE ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.28. Blue Bird Co. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 2,698.15%. The company had revenue of $294.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 1,237,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $25,987,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blue Bird news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 1,237,500 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $25,987,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,262,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $26,512,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,542,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,395,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLBD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Blue Bird in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Blue Bird in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

