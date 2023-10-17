Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,334 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 189.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $75,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 573,109 shares in the company, valued at $8,636,752.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 2.4 %

APLE traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.32. The company had a trading volume of 219,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.14. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $18.22.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 137.14%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with more than 28,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

