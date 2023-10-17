Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.40 Million Position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 1.49% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

PINE traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,743. The company has a market capitalization of $239.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $20.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.94%.

PINE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Alpine Income Property Trust Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

