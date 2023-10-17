Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.46 Million Holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 49.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,016 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,295,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 42.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,792,000 after buying an additional 711,238 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,285,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,637,000 after buying an additional 660,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NWE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.00. 13,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.23.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered NorthWestern Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

