Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.64 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 67.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,283,000 after buying an additional 20,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in STERIS by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in STERIS by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 34,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth $857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of STE traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $224.39. 17,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,855. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.64 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.76. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $160.15 and a 12 month high of $254.00.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 170.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on STE. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, September 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

