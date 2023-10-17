Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,763,000 after buying an additional 5,015,428 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,661,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $231,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,349 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 137.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,679,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,809 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $4,369,993.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,383 shares in the company, valued at $19,436,078.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 454,226 shares of company stock worth $12,277,084 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 1.5 %

Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.87. 1,257,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,977,888. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

