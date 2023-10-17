Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 81.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,439,000 after buying an additional 1,079,991 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 4,756.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,844,000 after buying an additional 837,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,603,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 490.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 573,172 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Timken by 54.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 562,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $59,293.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Timken news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $59,293.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $2,556,555.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $30,669,544.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,101 shares of company stock worth $8,482,893 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR stock traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $73.37. 32,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,535. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $95.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Timken’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.44.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

