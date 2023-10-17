Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,350 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.50.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.26. The stock had a trading volume of 29,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,552. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $158.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.98 and its 200 day moving average is $137.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.31%.

About Universal Health Services

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.