Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 2,370 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 1,307.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in HF Sinclair by 275.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of HF Sinclair stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.58. 78,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,704. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.30. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.33. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $284,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DINO shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

