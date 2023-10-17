Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 65,405 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,405 shares during the period. Amdocs makes up approximately 1.5% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Amdocs worth $21,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amdocs by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Amdocs by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Amdocs by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.
Amdocs Price Performance
Amdocs stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.78. The stock had a trading volume of 26,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.37 and its 200 day moving average is $91.63. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $79.43 and a one year high of $99.75.
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amdocs Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.26%.
About Amdocs
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.
