Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.6% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on REYN. Barclays dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.69.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REYN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.85. 22,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,810. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.48.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.42 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.