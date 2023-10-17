Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 51.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 83.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,585,000 after purchasing an additional 576,880 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $75.13. 39,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,903. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.40. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $81.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.4426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

