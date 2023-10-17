Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.11% of Nomad Foods worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,917,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,062 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,293,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,133 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,842,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,171,000 after purchasing an additional 476,977 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,568,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,964,000 after purchasing an additional 468,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,523,000 after purchasing an additional 299,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

NOMD traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.83. 10,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,137. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.53. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $811.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

