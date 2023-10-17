Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 752,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,876,000 after buying an additional 42,921 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $156.81. 196,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,807. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.76 and a 200-day moving average of $173.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.54 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $133.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.96.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

