Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $20,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TER shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.94.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER traded down $1.84 on Tuesday, reaching $95.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.63. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.94 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,774,404 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

