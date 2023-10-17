Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 381 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.6% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $23,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 450.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 117.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 225.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $20.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $629.86. 214,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,312. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $315.70 and a 1 year high of $726.53. The company has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $653.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $612.27.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.91.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

