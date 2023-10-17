Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 5,257 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of VICI Properties worth $18,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,921,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,430,000 after buying an additional 2,588,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,573,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,056,000 after buying an additional 1,753,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,476,000 after buying an additional 4,477,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,979,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,461,000 after buying an additional 94,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VICI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

VICI Properties Price Performance

NYSE VICI traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $29.35. The company had a trading volume of 422,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345,400. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $35.07.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 76.15%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

