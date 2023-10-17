Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

DB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Societe Generale downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.75.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DB

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.7 %

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $13.57.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,468,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $536,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth $514,620,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth $100,628,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.4% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,554,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,922,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,890,000 after purchasing an additional 545,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.