Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,360 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,410,371,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,237,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,340,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,237,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG traded up $1.84 on Tuesday, hitting $169.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $169.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.76.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.71 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

