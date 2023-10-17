Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $123.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $133.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 378.29%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

